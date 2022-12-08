Brighten your outdoor space with a 2-pack of 500-lumen Mr. Beams LED lights for $39 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Mr. Beams Outdoor Battery-powered Motion-sensing 500-lumen LED Floodlights for $38.99 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These lights are perfect for placing around your property as they only need batteries to function. While this means you’ll need to change them out every now and then, it’s also a little more convenient than solar as accessibility to the sun isn’t crucial here. The lights feature built-in motion sensors to only turn on when movement is detected, and the two panels can be aimed independently, allowing you to position them exactly where light’s needed. Plus, combined, there’s 500 lumens of brightness here, which is more than enough to ward off intruders who aren’t expecting to be lit up at night. Keep reading for more.

Of course you could instead opt for a pair of solar-powered floodlights that are available for $20 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Outputting 450-lumens each, these lights can be placed anywhere around your property and require no wiring for install, similar to the Mr. Beams deal above. Plus, there’s a built-in battery that’s recharged by the sun, making it extremely energy-efficient and also low-maintenance.

Spruce up your outdoor space by installing Govee’s Wi-Fi weather-resistant LED light strip that hangs 15 bulbs across a 48-foot span. Through the Govee app, you’ll find the ability to pair this light kit to Alexa or Assistant, and there’s even dimming or scheduling functions available. Today, it’s on sale for a price that’s better than Black Friday, down to just $20, which saves 50% from its normal going rate.

Mr. Beams LED Outdoor Light features:

The High Performance LED Outdoor Security Light instantly increases safety and security around the home and yard by providing up to 500 lumens of bright light that cover up to 800 square feet. Each adjustable head emits 250 lumens that cover 400 square feet and can be easily positioned to light multiple areas.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!