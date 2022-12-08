Nike Holiday Flash Sale takes extra 20% off your purchase + free shipping

Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code HOLIDAY at checkout. Plus, Nike members receive free delivery on all orders. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, everyday sneakers, Dri-FIT apparel, accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Zoom Pegasus 39 Shield Shoes that are marked down to $112 and originally sold for $140. This style is available in three color options and it has a curved design to help propel you forward. It has a fleece-like feel on the inside that helps keep your feet warm for cool-weather runs. Plus, these running shoes have a reflective design to help keep you visible in low light. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dri-FIT Element Half-Zip Pullover $46 (Orig. $68)
- Zoom Pegasus 39 Shield Shoes $112 (Orig. $140)
- Air Max 90 Sneakers $104 (Orig. $130)
- Zoom Fly 5 Road Running Shoes $128 (Orig. $160)
- Dri-FIT Tennis Polo Shirt $46 (Orig. $58)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Blazer Low Platform Sneakers $79 (Orig. $95)
- Winflo 9 Road Running Shoes $69 (Orig. $100)
- NikeCourt Zoom Pro Sneakers $69 (Orig. $100)
- Luxe Cropped Fleece Hoodie $65 (Orig. $95)
- Zoom Pro Hard Court Tennis Shoes $69 (Orig. $86)
- …and even more deals…
