Power your setup with Spigen’s latest 65W Dual USB-C GaN charger at $32 (Reg. $55)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcStation Pro GaN 652 Dual 65W Wall Charger for $31.84 shipped. This deal will be live for another 7 hours or until stocks runs out at the discounted price. Regularly $55, this model fetches a bloated $75 directly from Spigen and is now more than 42% off the going rate for the lowest total we can find. This is also about $3 under our previous mention. The ArcStation Pro delivers dual 65W output split across a pair of USB-C outputs at 40W and 25W a piece when used at the same time. The GaN and 3D PCB technology in action here make for a “compact” charging setup and are joined by an extended 2-year warranty. It might not carry those handy folding prongs like some of the other options out there, but delivers notable power for the price when it comes to running your Apple kit. Head below for additional details.

If you can make do with a more casual charging solution, something like the Anker PowerPort III might do the trick, especially any just $15 Prime shipped. It’s limited to 20W and a single USB-C output, but it’s also more travel-friendly and delivers those aforementioned foldable prongs.

Prefer some official Apple MagSafe charging solutions instead? This morning we spotted a few different options starting from $30 shipped at Amazon including the puck-style variant, the MagSafe battery pack, and the Apple Duo Charger, all marked down and ready for gifting or supplementing your existing Apple kit. Take a closer look right here and be sure to five into our hands-on review of Case-Mate’s Fuel Brites USB-C Charger that combines 30W GaN tech with translucent designs.

Spigen ArcStation Pro 65W features:

Dual USB C PD PPS Charging Port : Up to 65 Watt Power Delivery and PPS Output with single USB C port loaded / Total 65 Watt Max. While dual charging it supports 40W and 25W output to charge your device.

Advanced GaN Tech : Due to the benefit of GaN and 3D PCB Technology the charger is 53% smaller than others. Unlike Silicon Chipset, GaN Chipset allows the ArcStation to be smaller than the genuine charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than genuine charger.

Reducing damage to your devices : Unlike other fast charging products, with GaN(Gallium Nitride) Chip embedded and IntelligentSafety Technology, it ensures the safety of our users and their devices by managing 15 points safety standard and reducing heat dissipation.

