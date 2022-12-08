Tim Cook really wants you to buy Apple’s MagSafe chargers, now on sale from $30

After going on sale last month for Black Friday, Amazon today is back to offer holiday pricing on Apple’s lineup of MagSafe chargers. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the official 15W MagSafe Charger at $29.99. You’d more regularly pay $39 with today’s offer marking a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities at a return to its previous Thanksgiving Week pricing. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset. Head below for more for all of the other official MagSafe chargers on sale.

Also on sale ahead of the holiday season, Amazon currently offers the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $84.99. Normally fetching $99, this is one of the best prices to date at 24% off. While we saw it sell for $71 for a few days earlier in the fall, this is expected to be the best price cut of the holiday season here.

Designed for both of Apple’s most recent iPhone 14, 13, and 12 series handsets, the official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, a new firmware update that went live last month that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Last up, Amazon is now offering the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $97.49. Normally fetching $129, you’re also looking at yet another 2022 low while beating our previous mention by $15. Bringing MagSafe into a 2-in-1 package that’s as convenient for a streamlined nightstand charging setup as it is for taking on-the-go, MagSafe Duo can refuel your iPhone 14 or iPhone 13 at 15W speeds. There’s also a built-in Apple Watch charging puck which can pop out to charge your wearable in Nightstand mode. While compatibility with iPhone 13 Pro isn’t up to the usual execution we’d expect from Apple, MagSafe Duo will work with both the latest and previous-generation handsets. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

