Amazon brings Alexa to the car with refreshed Echo Auto 2nd Gen, pre-order now

Today Amazon is launching the latest addition to its stable of Alexa-enabled devices, with a new second-generation version of Echo Auto hitting the scene. Arriving as a refreshed way to access Amazon’s voice assistant while in the car, this new version comes packed into an updated design that puts a greater focus on privacy. Now available for pre-order, all of the details are down below.

Echo Auto 2nd Gen launching this month

Right off the bat, just about all of the actual goals of the Echo Auto remain the same as the original model that launched four years ago. This time around though there is an updated design that takes a page out of the other more recent additions to Amazon’s smart speaker lineups with a fabric-covered form factor. The refreshed design also has more transparent privacy features, like a dedicated microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Meant to rest on your dashboard or connecting to your ride’s air vent, the new Echo Auto packs a five-microphone array for listening for the Alexa keyword as well as taking calls and the like. On top of Bluetooth for pairing with your smartphone for internet connectivity, it can also sync with your car’s stereo system over Bluetooth as well as an Auxiliary audio output.

Echo Auto can of course do all of the things that your smart speakers at home can, with the same hands-free Alexa experience. That of course includes music playback from the likes of Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services, as well as controlling smart home devices. Not to mention sending messages without having to look at your phone.

Though there are some newer adjustments to the experience, as Amazon is rolling out a new roadside assistance feature. Summoning Alexa to use the new addition will connect you with local automotive services to get you back on the road.

Now available for pre-order, the new Echo Auto 2nd Gen will begin shipping later in the month from Amazon. It retails for $54.99 and will be officially hitting the scene on December 14. Alongside the base model, there’s also a package that includes an adjustable car vent at $62.98.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!