Acer’s Nitro 5 laptop with 12th Gen i7 and RTX 3070 Ti nears low at $1,900 ($400 off)

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 5 i7/32GB/2TB/RTDX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,899.99 shipped. Down $400 from its normal rate for the past month, and $500 off the price before that, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Packing the latest mobile processor from Intel with the i7-12700H, you’ll also find NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 Ti graphics card here as well, delivering a powerful on-the-go experience. Ready to handle DirectX 12 and ray-traced gaming, this laptop also packs a 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz display so you can game just about anywhere. There’s 32GB of DDR4 memory, 2TB of total NVMe SSD storage, and even Wi-Fi 6 so you can game from the couch with fast networking speeds. You can even use the integrated MUX switch to disable integrated graphics and force the system to run on the discrete RTX 3070 Ti for extra power. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving $400 with today’s deal, why not overhaul your at-home setup as well? You could put that cash toward the $299 ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 144Hz monitor. It hits a similar spec spot to the built-in display on today’s lead deal, just at a larger 27-inch size instead of 15.6-inches. That makes this an ideal pair to be able to enjoy your favorite games at home in 1440p with high refresh rates.

Did you see the MSI Creator Z16 laptop is on sale right now? It also packs an i7 processor, though swaps the RTX 3070 Ti for a 3060. However, this more creator-focused laptop brings a 100% DCI-P3 display to the party, making it a great choice for those who both want to game and create content with the same machine. And, for a similar $1,899, the Creator Z16 is a solid choice if you need a laptop to fit both creative and gaming workflows.

Acer Nitro 5 Laptop features:

Acer gaming laptops deliver advanced performance for all gamers. The Nitro lineup of gaming PCs and accessories are ideal for casual gamers who are ready for something better. The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 is equipped with a beautiful 15.6 inch QHD 165Hz 3ms display to help you visualize the win. The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU supports 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores, 3rd Gen Tensor Cores, DLSS, Resizable BAR, Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, and so much more. With Killer’s DoubleShot Pro and Wi-Fi 6, get quicker matchmaking and never worry about disconnecting during a game.

