MSI’s Creator Z16 laptop with i7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU packs a 120Hz display at $1,499 low

Amazon is offering the MSI Creator Z16 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,499 shipped. Down $500 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to handle your gaming or content creation needs, this laptop delivers an 11th Generation i7-11800H processor backed by an RTX 3060 graphics card. The 120Hz 2560×1600 display is great for gaming, but also designed for photo or video editing thanks to a 100% DCI-P3 color spectrum coverage. There’s 16GB of DDR4 memory in tow, a pre-installed 512GB NVMe SSD, and Wi-Fi 6E for connecting to wireless networks at multi-gig speeds. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $35, it’s budget-friendly too. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X.

Don’t forget that right now the ASUS 2022 ROG Flow Z13 RTX 3050 gaming laptop/tablet hybrid is on sale for a new low of $1,300. That’s 24% off, making now a great time to pick up this unique computer. It’s a few bucks below today’s lead deal, but also doesn’t pack quite the same punch in the performance department.

MSI Creator Z16 Laptop features:

16″ QHD+ (2560*1600), 120Hz DCI-P3 100% typical, Finger Touch panel

NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 Laptop GPU

16GB (8G*2) DDR4 3200MHz

512GB NVMe SSD

Killer WiFi 6E AX1675 (2×2 )

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!