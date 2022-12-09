adidas Friends and Family Sale is back! Save up to 70% off sitewide: UltraBoosts, more

Ali Smith -
FashionAdidas
70% off from $10

The adidas Friends and Family Event takes up to 70% off sitewide with code DECEMBER at checkout. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. During this sale you can easily update your running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the UltraBoost 1.0 DNA Running Shoes for men. These shoes are regularly priced at $190, and they’re currently marked down to $91. This style is lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and great for everyday wear. You can also choose from an array of fun color options and it contains at least 50% recycled content throughout. Get your holiday shopping complete by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Score a FREE $50 Amazon credit with 2022 model Hisense ...
Bose Portable Smart Speaker delivers AirPlay 2 at new 2...
Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 9 with 120Hz displ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: ATOM RPG, Tin...
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Ca...
Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Amazon ...
Google’s latest Nest Thermostat battles cold temp...
Anker RoboVacs and mops undercut Black Friday at up to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments