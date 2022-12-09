Save $50 on ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer at second-best price of $200

The official ANYCUBIC storefront on Amazon is offering its Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer for $199.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $250, this 20% discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked, coming within $10 of the all-time low. Coming equipped with a 6.23-inch monochrome 4K LCD and a matrix of UV LEDs, the Photon Mono 4K is capable of curing a layer in just 1.5 seconds with the LCD having a “4x longer lifespan than RGB screens.” The build volume measures 132x80x165mm which is large enough for printing out tabletop game models and other toys as well. If you currently have an FDM 3D printer and want to get started in the world of resin, this is the printer for you. Head below for more.

Make sure you are ready to print larger models as soon as you get this printer by grabbing 1kg of ANYCUBIC 405nm Plant-Based Grey Resin at $36. You will get a small amount of resin included with the printer but that is really only enough to do a sample print and maybe a couple of small models after which you’d need to order more anyway, so why wait? This 1kg container of resin will last you a good while with the plant-based nature not relying on any nasty chemicals. The resin here also doesn’t shrink much when it is cured so parts remain dimensionally accurate.

While there are plenty of websites that host models you can print off, there is something to be said about designing a model yourself and printing it out. You’ll want a computer that can easily run modeling software, like the Acer Nitro 5 i7/32GB/2TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop which is currently marked down to $1,900. Packing the latest mobile processor from Intel with the i7-12700H, you’ll also find NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 Ti graphics card here as well, delivering a powerful on-the-go experience. Ready to handle DirectX 12 and ray-traced gaming, this laptop also packs a 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz display so you can game just about anywhere.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer features:

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K can print up to 6.5″x5.2″x3.1″ at a time, similar dimensions to a mini rugby ball. Large printing size gives you enough space to make any shapes of cubic.

With 3840×2400 HD resolution, the mono screen’s pixels exceeds 9.2 million , which is 122% higher than ANYCUBIC Photon. High resolution brings vivid details to your 3D models.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K added a dedicated and replaceable anti-scratch film above the screen to protect it, making it much more durable than others.

15 LED lights are placed into a matrix to make up a powerful and parallel light source, so that ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K can provide uniform light source, making fast printing possible.

