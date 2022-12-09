Caudabe launches new holiday sale with 15% off sitewide or 25% off iPhone 14 case bundles

Caudabe is one of those Apple gear accessory makers that lands in our best of list every year, but its gear doesn’t go on sale all that often. While we did see some holiday offers throughout 2022 and a Black Friday sale, it has now launched a holiday event to give folks one last shot at landing some of its products at a discount. You’ll find its entire range of iPhone 14 cases on tap here as well as its 2022 model AirTag cases and wall chargers eligible for the sale with a new 15% off sitewide promo code, but the deals get even deeper when you start to bundle. Head below for the details.

Caudabe holiday sale

While the prices aren’t quite as low as the limited 2-day Black Friday event this year, they are indeed some of the best otherwise. You can use code 15GIFT2022 at checkout to knock 15% off sitewide, including both current- and previous-generation iPhone cases, but you can also score 25% off at checkout with the following bundle options:

Buy any 2 phone cases and a 25% discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Get 25% off any 2 of our super popular Conductor fast charger and ultra durable ChargeFlex cables. Mix and match or get one of each. Buy any 2 of our bestselling AirTags accessories, TagClip and TagStick, and enjoy 25% off the bundle

You can browse through all of the bundle options on this landing page. While you’ll need use the code above for single purchases, there’s no code needed with the bundles here. Free shipping is available on all orders over $45.

Prefer to tale the official first-party route instead? Apple’s iPhone 14 series cases are seeing rare discounts starting at $37.50 shipped today.

Caudabe Sheath iPhone 14 Case features:

The optimal blend of sleek, ultra slim design and superb drop protection. Manufactured from ShockLiteTM, our proprietary, shock-absorbing polymer, and drop tested to 2m / 6.6 ft, the Sheath embodies quintessential Caudabe design.

