Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases see rare discounts starting at $37.50 (Reg. $49+)

After seeing Amazon clear out the previous-generation iPhone 13 covers, the retailer today is back to end the work week by marking down many of Apple’s new official iPhone 14 cases. Delivering all-time lows across the lineup, these accessories are now finally discounted for only the second time after launching back in September with free shipping across the board. Everything in the sale starts from $37.50, and delivers discounts on all three styles of covers for Apple’s latest handsets all at 25% off. Spanning everything from a few premium leather models to the colorful silicone models in various styles and even clear covers, these are all detailed down below or just up for grabs on this page for the entire lot.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Leather MagSafe case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

