Ember’s 14-Oz. Temperature Control Smart Mug back to best price of the season at $100 ($50 off)

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessoriesBest BuyEmber
Reg. $150 $100
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug²

Best Buy is now offering the latest Ember 14-ounce Temperature Control Smart Mug at $99.95 shipped. Also matched via the Best Buy eBay store. Regularly $150, this is $50 off the going rate and what you would pay on Amazon right now. Today’s deal is also matching the pre-Black Friday offer we spotted on the smaller 10-ounce variant and $5 under the Cyber Week price. For those unfamiliar here, this is a smart mug connected to a companion iOS or Android app where users can maintain an ideal temperature (between 120 and 145 degrees) for coffee, tea, and beverages of that sort. The built-in battery lasts for up to 80 minutes, but the included wireless charging coaster provides all day battery life alongside a hand-washable design. You can even choose a custom LED color from within the app if you wish. Head below for more. 

You’ll find some off-brand temperature control smart mugs on Amazon for a touch less right now, but we don’t have any experience with those and they are hard to recommend over the $50 price drop on the Ember. But there are some more stocking stuffer-priced mug warmers out there starting from $15 Prime shipped if you’re looking for something similar without spending nearly as much. 

If you’re still in the market for a new coffee maker, Instant’s Solo Single Serve model is now undercutting the most readily available Amazon Black Friday price. Regularly $100, you can land one with multiple color options down at $60 shipped right now. Get a closer look at the feature set and historical pricing breakdown in our deal coverage and head over to our home goods hub for more cooking and kitchen deals. 

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug features:

Ember Mug² 14oz Blue Edition is a brilliant new take on Ember’s classic smart mug, and is guaranteed to make every morning shine. Ember allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. Ember is not a simple mug warmer. Ember Mug²’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes with the built-in battery, or all day with the included charging coaster.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…
Ember

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

CASETiFY launches new custom plant-based EcoShock 10th-...
Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe case co...
SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Head...
SanDisk’s 128GB USB-C flash drive is a great stoc...
Sony’s regularly $598 HT-G700 3.1-Ch. Soundbar Sy...
Razer’s ultra-lightweight Viper V2 Pro wireless g...
Caudabe launches new holiday sale with 15% off sitewide...
9to5Toys Daily: December 9, 2022 – Save on iPhone 13 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments