Ember’s 14-Oz. Temperature Control Smart Mug back to best price of the season at $100 ($50 off)

Best Buy is now offering the latest Ember 14-ounce Temperature Control Smart Mug at $99.95 shipped. Also matched via the Best Buy eBay store. Regularly $150, this is $50 off the going rate and what you would pay on Amazon right now. Today’s deal is also matching the pre-Black Friday offer we spotted on the smaller 10-ounce variant and $5 under the Cyber Week price. For those unfamiliar here, this is a smart mug connected to a companion iOS or Android app where users can maintain an ideal temperature (between 120 and 145 degrees) for coffee, tea, and beverages of that sort. The built-in battery lasts for up to 80 minutes, but the included wireless charging coaster provides all day battery life alongside a hand-washable design. You can even choose a custom LED color from within the app if you wish. Head below for more.

You’ll find some off-brand temperature control smart mugs on Amazon for a touch less right now, but we don’t have any experience with those and they are hard to recommend over the $50 price drop on the Ember. But there are some more stocking stuffer-priced mug warmers out there starting from $15 Prime shipped if you’re looking for something similar without spending nearly as much.

If you’re still in the market for a new coffee maker, Instant’s Solo Single Serve model is now undercutting the most readily available Amazon Black Friday price. Regularly $100, you can land one with multiple color options down at $60 shipped right now. Get a closer look at the feature set and historical pricing breakdown in our deal coverage and head over to our home goods hub for more cooking and kitchen deals.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug features:

Ember Mug² 14oz Blue Edition is a brilliant new take on Ember’s classic smart mug, and is guaranteed to make every morning shine. Ember allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. Ember is not a simple mug warmer. Ember Mug²’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes with the built-in battery, or all day with the included charging coaster.

