Instant’s Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker undercuts Black Friday at $60, more from $40

Joining a range of ongoing Instant Pot holiday deals, Amazon is now offering its Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker in all colors for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, you’re looking at $40 off and a price $10 lower than we tracked for Black Friday at Amazon this year. While we did see it go for $58 during Prime Day, today’s deal is still a notable one and a great chance to land the Solo under the tree with a solid discount. Not only does it support the plethora of K-Cup capsules out there, but it also ships with a “specially designed reusable pod” so you can use your favorite ground beans as well. A pre-infuse cycle quickly soaks the grounds before brewing for a more “flavorful cup of coffee” alongside adjustable brew strengths and your choice of three brew sizes – the whole process takes just “90 seconds.” More details and deals below.

The brand’s cold brew maker is also now back down at the $80 Black Friday price alongside its Instant Pod 3-in-1 Espresso, K-Cup, and ground coffee maker at $150 shipped, which is up to $50 off the going rate and matching the Amazon low.

On top of those offers, ongoing cooker deals are also still live including Instant’s 2022 Vortex 9-qt. VersaZone dual basket air fryer we featured earlier this week at $80 off the going rate, a series of its electric Dutch ovens, the rice cooker, and more. Browse through those deals starting from $40 right here.

Elsewhere in home goods offers, we are tracking one of the best deals of the year on Nespresso’s Vertuo espresso maker alongside some other models from the brand starting from $109 shipped. Get a closer look at those right here and you’ll find even more in cooking and kitchen hub.

Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker features:

DESIGNED FOR COFFEE GROUNDS: Our coffee maker’s specially designed reusable pod activates a unique brewing process which extracts more flavor, aroma and body allowing you to get the most flavorful cup of coffee

PRE-INFUSE CYCLE: Gently soaks grounds in a K-Cup or the reusable pod before brewing to produce a more flavorful cup of coffee

TAILOR EVERY POUR: Adjustable brew strength so you can make a bolder cup of coffee

FASTER BREWING: Brews a single serve of coffee in just 90 seconds!

MULTIPLE BREWING SIZES: Handles multiple brew sizes: 8, 10, and 12 oz cup

