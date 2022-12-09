Gift the indoor AeroGarden Sprout as pricing falls below Black Friday at $50, more up to $160 off

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsAerogarden
$160 off From $50

Amazon has launched a new AeroGarden sale to give folks what might be the last chance at landing one of the popular indoor gardens at a solid discount before the holidays. One particular stand out offer here has the AeroGarden Sprout at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $80 at Amazon, this deal undercuts the best offer we tracked during the Black Friday festivities to deliver one of the best prices we have tracked since release. The Sprout is the most compact model in the lineup, but can still grow three plants at the same time up to 10-inches tall for folks looking for a more affordable and casual indoor growing setup. Outside of that, you’re looking at the same near effortless, soil-free process with the grow lights included, water notifications, and a three pod seed included (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill). Head below for more Amazon holiday AeroGarden deals. 

Holiday AeroGarden deals:

Browse through the rest of the holiday AeroGarden deals right here for offers on the brand’s bamboo storage drawer as well as a rare Amazon offer on the basil pesto seed kit with price drops starting from $12.50

Or forget the real thing and grab one of the epic LEGO Botanical Garden sets from $40 you can build yourself and never have to worry about watering. 

AeroGarden Sprout features:

  • BRAND NEW DESIGN – Experience better plant growth from your AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden with a sleek modern look, new silent pump, and simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders
  • PLANT TO PLATE – up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10″ tall. Plants grow in water, not soil – an advanced indoor garden made simple
  • HIGH EFFICIENCY LED LIGHTS – Our energy efficient full spectrum 10-watt LED grow lights tune to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
  • INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (3 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Aerogarden

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN AceCube 30W USB-C Charge...
Amazon discounts in-house refurb iPhone 13 Pro/Max star...
The North Face takes up to 40% off ThermoBall collectio...
Monopoly Star Wars, Marvel, and more from $5 in Amazon&...
Score a FREE $50 Amazon credit with 2022 model Hisense ...
Bose Portable Smart Speaker delivers AirPlay 2 at new 2...
Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 9 with 120Hz displ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: ATOM RPG, Tin...
Load more...
Show More Comments