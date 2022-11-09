Assemble some LEGO greenery with discounts on succulents, orchids, and other sets from $40

Amazon is now discounting four of LEGO’s Botanical Garden sets headlined by one of the latest additions of the new Succulents kit. Dropping down to a new all-time low, the set sells for $39.99 shipped thanks to the 20% discount that drops the price from its usual $50 going rate. This is $2 below our previous mention and still one of the first chances to save. Stacking up to 771 pieces, this set looks to recreate several different cacti and other succulents with some vibrant colors and fun parts usage. Though my favorite aspect has to be that the whole set is modular, so you can arrange all nine plants into various orders or designs to fit on your window sill, desk, or elsewhere in your LEGO collection. Our launch coverage offers a better look at what to expect from the new plant set, and we also breakdown some other deals on the Botanical Garden collection below.

While not quite as rare of discounts as the lead deal, you can also save on three other LEGO Botanical Garden sets right now. Also courtesy of Amazon, there are a few more ways you can assemble some brick-built greenery into your space without paying full price. Each of the sets also qualify for Amazon’s save $10 on LEGO orders over $50 promotion. So if you bundle any of the kits, you’ll save some extra cash, too.

More on the LEGO Succulents set:

Succulents are a popular way to introduce plants into the home and enhance your decor. Now you can enjoy a mindful building project as you create an elegant plant display for your living space with this LEGO Succulents (10309) building kit for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the 9 different succulents – each inspired by a real-life variety.

