Save $120 on Lenovo’s 2022 Tab P11 Plus Android Tablet in return to all-time low of $300

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet with keyboard and pen for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $420, this 29% discount, or solid $120 price drop, marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen only once before. This tablet is centered around the 11-inch 2K display with a MediaTek Octa-Core processor behind to drive it. You’ll get the Android 11 experience with up to 15 hours of battery life for your content consumption needs with the kickstand allowing you to use the Tab P11 Plus hands-free. You’ll have access to 128GB of onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers. You’ll also receive the detachable keyboard and pen here so you can use it more like a laptop and take notes by hand. Head below for more.

A great way to use some of your savings here is by picking up the ProCase Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Case for $22. Constructed from ABS material, this case adds minimal bulk while still protecting the tablet. A magnet secures the case to allow it to easily snap on and off with auto sleep and wake functionality supported. There are also a couple of ribs on the top so you can stand the tablet at two different angles so you can watch content hands-free. There are cutouts around the cameras and buttons so you have clear access to everything.

Looking for a tablet with a bit more power than the Lenovo above? We’re also tracking the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 9 i7/16GB/1TB Tablet Computer for $1,899, a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Delivering a 13-inch 120Hz PixelSense touchscreen, you’ll find the Surface Pro 9 is great for handling your on-the-go work tasks. There’s a built-in kickstand so you can adjust the angle and the display spans nearly edge-to-edge. On top of that, there’s Surface Slim Pen storage and charging built right into the optional keyboard to keep things always at the ready.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Tablet features:

Experience first-class multimedia and fun with the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with an included keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2. This Android tablet features a large, 11-inch screen with 2K resolution. You’ll enjoy beautiful video in the IPS LCD touch display and great audio through quad speakers with user-facing stereo tuned by Dolby Atmos®. Inside, you’ll find a powerful octa-core chip, 6GB + 128GB memory. Plus, this slim and lightweight tablet delivers epic battery life in an aluminum-alloy design with a dual-tone finish available in an elegant slate grey color.

