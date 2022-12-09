Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 9 with 120Hz display sees first discount to $1,899 ($201 off)

Amazon is offering the latest Surface Pro 9 i7/16GB/1TB Tablet for $1,899 shipped. This $201 discount marks the first real discount that we’ve seen on the Surface Pro 9 and consequentially is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a 13-inch 120Hz PixelSense touchscreen, you’ll find the Surface Pro 9 is great for handling your on-the-go work tasks. There’s a built-in kickstand so you can adjust the angle and the display spans nearly edge-to-edge. On top of that, there’s Surface Slim Pen storage and charging built right into the optional keyboard to keep things always at the ready. For ports, Microsoft has finally joined the ranks of Thunderbolt 4-connected devices, meaning you can hook up eGPUs, docks, and more to the Surface Pro 9. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional deals.

If you’re going to be using the Surface Pro 9 on-the-go, then leverage your savings to pick up the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard that comes with the Surface Slim Pen mentioned above. Available for $209, this will make it easier to type at coffee shops, in the car, or anywhere else. However, for those who want to use the Surface Pro 9 at a desk, then we recommend checking into the Surface Dock 2, which can be had for $199. The ultimate pair is both the keyboard and the dock, but if you have to pick just one, choose the option that’ll let you get the most work done either on-the-go or at home.

Don’t forget that Microsoft’s latest 14.4-inch Surface Laptop Studio comes with 2TB of storage and an RTX 3050 Ti for $2,599. Down to a new all-time low, this model normally fetches $3,100 and now is a great time to pick up this powerful laptop, which comes with a built-in keyboard and trackpad as well as a unique hinge for the 120Hz 14.4-inch display.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 features:

Surface Pro 9 gives you the tablet flexibility you want and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day—all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors, and choice of vibrant colors. Some accessories and software sold separately. Surface Slim Pen 2 sold separately. Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Pro Keyboard are sold separately. Only Surface Pro Signature Keyboard has Surf ace Slim Pen 2 storage and charging capabilities. Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and storage of 256GB and above are built on the Intel Evo platform.

