Nixplay’s popular digital photo frames make perfect gifts, now 25% off with our exclusive code

Ahead of the holidays, Nixplay is helping the gift giving cause by offering 9to5Toys readers an exclusive sale across nearly its entire lineup of digital photo frames. Arriving before Christmas, you can now take 25% off everything on this landing page when you apply our code 9to5Toys25 at checkout. That undercuts the existing holiday sale by an extra 5% and delivers some of the best discounts yet across the brand’s latest pieces of smart home decor. We’ve gone hands-on with many Nixplay frames in the past, and have always walked away impressed in our reviews. You can shop everything here, or just check out the highlights below the fold.

Amongst all of the different models eligible for the our exclusive sale, the Nixplay 10.1-inch Touch Screen Photo Frame is a highlight. Normally fetching $190, you can now take 25% off that going rate in order to score a $142.50 price tag. That’s one of the best offers we’ve seen to date on the recent release and one of the more capable options in the brand’s current lineup.

This Nixplay photo frame arrives with a touchscreen design that puts family photos and the like on a 10.1-inch digital canvas. It can be displayed on its own propped up on a nightstand or table, as well as mounted on the wall to fit right in with the rest of your actual old school picture frames. Perfect for keeping family members without social media up to date, you can send photos from your smartphone over to the frame thanks to onboard Wi-Fi to show off all of the latest pictures from trips and the like. There’s also support for multiple people to add photos into the frame, as well.

Nixplay 10.1-inch Touch Photo Frame features:

niX-Spectre HD IPS Display is engineered to deliver the widest possible viewing angle, while still maintaining crisp and vibrant color reproduction of your photos and videos. We know that if an image is even slightly blurred at wider viewing angles grandma won’t be happy. niX-SenseMe is our smart sensor that wakes the frame when you’re in the room and sleeps the frame when you’re not. Upon waking, your frame will display the most recently received photos/videos and will continue to do so even if frame gets disconnected from your WiFi.

