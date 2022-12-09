Sony’s regularly $598 HT-G700 3.1-Ch. Soundbar System returns to all-time low of $398 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar System for $398 shipped. Normally going for $598, this 33% discount, or a solid $200 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming with a soundbar and wireless subwoofer, this 3.1-Channel sound system is the perfect addition to any living room. You will have access to Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Vertical Surround Engine to complement this system and have more realistic sounds. eARC is also supported with this soundbar alongside 4K HDR video passthrough to your TV so you get the highest quality of both audio and video. You can also play your own audio through this system with its Bluetooth connection. This sound system doesn’t tend to stay down at the all-time low price for long, so be sure to take advantage of this deal before it’s gone. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out the Samsung HW-S50B/ZA 3.0-channel All-in-One Soundbar at $218. Unlike the option above, this Samsung sound system does not come with a subwoofer and lacks Dolby Atmos support, though Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X support are present, both of which can simulate additional speakers all from one unit. Q-Symphony support is here as well. This system will synchronize every compatible Samsung soundbar and TV to deliver “fully immersive audio” that will “flood your room all at once.”

Be sure to swing by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV before hosting holiday parties? We’re currently tracking the 2022 model Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K Smart Fire TV for $470 with a $50 Amazon credit added to your account. This is the lowest total we can find. These Quantum Dot color displays feature the Fire TV ecosystem for direct access to your streaming services as well as a range of other apps alongside Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1 input, and Alexa voice command action.

Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Sound System features:

Enjoy the thrill of the latest cinema audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X in a single slim unit. Three front speakers, combined with unique Sony signal processing, reproduce “vertical” audio, creating virtual surround sound that seems to come from all around you.

Go deeper into movies with Cinema mode and hear every detail of your favorite tracks in Music mode. Night mode optimizes the sound balance so you can hear everything clearly, even at low volume levels.

Send audio wirelessly from your compatible Sony TV to your soundbar using Bluetooth technology.

