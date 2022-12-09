Score a FREE $50 Amazon credit with 2022 model Hisense 4K Fire TVs from $300 ($180 off)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $469.99 shipped. Plus, you can use code AB9ME9JX3SY4 at checkout to receive a FREE $50 Amazon credit when it ships towards future purchases – you might even be able to score the credit ahead of Christmas if you order soon. Regularly $600 and currently sitting at the same price we tracked over Black Friday, this is up to $180 in savings and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find the same $50 credit offer available on the $299.99 shipped 50-inch model as well. These Quantum Dot color displays feature the Fire TV ecosystem for direct access to your streaming services as well as a range of other apps alongside Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1 input, and Alexa voice command action. From there, you’ll find a metal stand, “bezel-less” design, Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi, and USB ports. Head below for more details.
If you’re looking for something more affordable or even a smaller display for the kitchen or spare room, Amazon’s Epic Holiday deals has some solid price drops on Insignia smart Fire TVs from just $80 shipped. While not as feature-rich overall, they offer lower-cost solutions that still deliver streaming service access with the 50-inch variant currently at $249.99 shipped, down from the regular up to $400 price tag. Get a closer look at each of the options right here.
But if you’re the type to prefer the latest and greatest, we are still tracking solid $200 price drop on Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Smart Fire TV. Currently available at $600 shipped, this one just released back in September at the annual Amazon showcase with a new art mode, Dolby Vision IQ, and more. Get a closer look at it in our deal coverage and the rest of the new Amazon tech right here.
Hisense ULED U6 Smart Fire TV features:
- 4K ULED: Like great, but better. The 58U6HF has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be.
- Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations brings vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t.
- Fire TV Built-in: With Fire TV built-in, you can enjoy a world of entertainment from apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney plus, Hulu, and HBO Max. Plus, stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more. Subscription may be required.
- Peak Brightness / Full Array Local Dimming Zones: This television offers up-to-600 nits peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones. Above average peak brightness and local dimming are critical to correctly reproducing HDR content.
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+: Transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse. The image technology from cinemas, now brought directly to your home, provide amazing realism that you’ll experience like never before.
