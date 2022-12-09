Score a FREE $50 Amazon credit with 2022 model Hisense 4K Fire TVs from $300 ($180 off)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $469.99 shipped. Plus, you can use code AB9ME9JX3SY4 at checkout to receive a FREE $50 Amazon credit when it ships towards future purchases – you might even be able to score the credit ahead of Christmas if you order soon. Regularly $600 and currently sitting at the same price we tracked over Black Friday, this is up to $180 in savings and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find the same $50 credit offer available on the $299.99 shipped 50-inch model as well. These Quantum Dot color displays feature the Fire TV ecosystem for direct access to your streaming services as well as a range of other apps alongside Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1 input, and Alexa voice command action. From there, you’ll find a metal stand, “bezel-less” design, Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi, and USB ports. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for something more affordable or even a smaller display for the kitchen or spare room, Amazon’s Epic Holiday deals has some solid price drops on Insignia smart Fire TVs from just $80 shipped. While not as feature-rich overall, they offer lower-cost solutions that still deliver streaming service access with the 50-inch variant currently at $249.99 shipped, down from the regular up to $400 price tag. Get a closer look at each of the options right here.

But if you’re the type to prefer the latest and greatest, we are still tracking solid $200 price drop on Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Smart Fire TV. Currently available at $600 shipped, this one just released back in September at the annual Amazon showcase with a new art mode, Dolby Vision IQ, and more. Get a closer look at it in our deal coverage and the rest of the new Amazon tech right here.

Hisense ULED U6 Smart Fire TV features:

4K ULED: Like great, but better. The 58U6HF has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations brings vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t.

Fire TV Built-in: With Fire TV built-in, you can enjoy a world of entertainment from apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney plus, Hulu, and HBO Max. Plus, stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more. Subscription may be required.

Peak Brightness / Full Array Local Dimming Zones: This television offers up-to-600 nits peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones. Above average peak brightness and local dimming are critical to correctly reproducing HDR content.

Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+: Transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse. The image technology from cinemas, now brought directly to your home, provide amazing realism that you’ll experience like never before.

