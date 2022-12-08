Microsoft’s 14.4-inch Surface Laptop Studio with 2TB of SSD storage returns to low of $2,599

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 14.4-inch i7/32GB/2TB/RTX 3050 Ti for $2,599 shipped. Launching for $3,100, this laptop has more regularly sat between $2,700 and $2,970 with today’s deal marking a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. The Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel’s 11th Generation i7-11700 processor with NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti backing the graphics horsepower. The 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touch display provides “true-to-life” colors for content creation and consumption with the 120Hz refresh rate further improving the experience with smoother animations. This display is also on a floating hinge that allows you to have the best viewing angle adjustments. Thunderbolt 4 support is also present here for connecting external monitors and high-speed peripherals. Check out our announcement coverage for more information and keep reading for more.

You could take your savings here and grab the CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub for $250 to expand your I/O with the Surface Laptop Studio. With a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports for connecting high-speed devices like external SSDs or the like and a total of four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports with one being used to connect the hub to your computer. This allows you to daisy chain Thunderbolt devices outside the hub for connecting something like an eGPU. The hub can also provide up to 60W of power delivery to your computer so it stays charged even while connected.

If you would rather have a tablet instead of a laptop, we’re tracking a refurbished iPad sale over at Woot headlined by the 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB down at the second-best price of $600. All powered by the M1 chip, Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features:

The most powerful Surface Laptop. Quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel Core H Series processors handle your most complex workloads.

Design, animate, and render at top speed. Step up to the award-winning Ampere — NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture, enabling ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

Enjoy uniform, true-to-life color and contrast on the beautiful 14.4” PixelSense Flow touch display. Experience smoother scrolling with a refresh rate up to 120Hz.

