Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 sees first refurbished discount to new lows from $300 (Orig. $429)

Through the end of today, Woot is now offering the unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 64GB for $299.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $429, you’re looking at one of the first chances to score a refurbished model at $129 off. It’s a new all-time low, as well. You can also save on elevated storage capacities at up to $199 off.

Apple’s latest budget-friendly iPhone this time around arrives as the SE 3. Still sitting within the body of the iPhone 8, the refreshed handset has an updated array of components centered around the A15 Bionic chip. That enables plenty of firsts for the SE lineup, like all of the new photography functionality like Cinematic and Night modes on its dual 12MP camera with Deep Fusion. There’s still the Home Button design in lieu of Face ID, as well as a 4.7-inch LCD display that rests around it. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the handset right here, too.

To complement your new handset, Amazon is now joining in to offer Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 Silicone Case in several styles for $14.99. Normally fetching $35, like you’ll pay for some of the colorways that aren’t included in the sale, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen since the new SE launched earlier this year.

You’re looking at 49% in savings as well as a new all-time low at $3 under our previous mention. Apple’s official silicone case covers your iPhone SE 3 in the usual premium material that adds some protection to your device in a slim package with a soft touch finish. There’s a microfiber lining on the inside, as well as three different colorways to score.

Now into the weekend, all of today’s other best deals are now up for the taking in our Apple guide. Including clearance prices on previous-generation accessories to the returns of Black Friday pricing on plenty of other gear, there are some notable offers up for grabs as kick off the weekend.

iPhone SE 3 features:

Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip and fast 5G.1 Big-time battery life and a superstar camera. Plus, the toughest glass in a smartphone and a Home button with secure Touch ID. Advanced single-camera system with 12MP Wide camera; Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60 fps. 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 1080p video recording.

