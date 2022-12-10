Google’s original Nest Video Doorbell Wired falls to new all-time low ahead of the holidays at $89

Woot is offering the original wired Google Nest Video Doorbell for $88.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Generally around $129 these days, you’ll find this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $11 below our last mention from back in October. Ready to give you a view of who’s at the door, Nest Video Doorbell will integrate with your Google Assistant-enabled smart home setup. You’ll find intelligent motion and person alerts, making it easy to know whether someone’s at the door to come in or just leave a package. It uses a 1080p sensor as well, ensuring you can easily make out the person’s face outside day or night. On top of that, the Nest Video Doorbell packs 24/7 recording to ensure you never miss a beat. Learn more about the Nest Video Doorbell in our coverage over at 9to5Google before heading below for additional information.

If you don’t mind leaving the Nest ecosystem, then consider the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $40 instead. Coming in at a far lower cost, you’ll lose out on some of the key features of the Nest Video Doorbell above. Most notably, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired doesn’t work with your home’s existing chime. But, if you’re on a budget, it does save $49 from the model above, making it particularly compelling for lower-cost setups.

Are you looking for a battery-powered alternative? Well, Ring’s Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5 2nd Gen is actually on sale for $70 right now. Yep, for $70 you get both a battery-powered (or wired) video doorbell and a smart display in the same package.

Nest Video Doorbell wired features:

With the Nest wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

