Audio interface deals for content creators from $39: Native Instruments, Focusrite, and more

Native Instruments Komplete Audio 6 Mk2

Joining some rare and big-time deals we are still tracking on UA gear, we have now spotted some solid price drops on audio interfaces and controllers from Native instruments, Focusrite, and others. You’ll find some great options starting from $39 shipped, from causal microphone and guitar input solutions to more pro-grade models for established content creators and home producers on sale here today. Alongside our 2022 top gifts for musicians picks, the brand name gear you’ll find marked down below are solid options to get under the tree as well. Head below for a closer look. 

Native Instruments holiday deals:

Universal Audio:

And even more:

Native Instruments Komplete Audio 6 Interface features:

  • Record audio in immaculate quality – up to 192 kHz/ 24-bit
  • Connect your whole setup – 4 analog in/out, 2 digital in/out, 2 headphone out, and MIDI in/out
  • Get creating with all the software you need to record and build tracks, plus synths, effects, and more
  • 2x Headphone out with high-power output and individual volume controls
  • Usb 2.0 Bus-Power – no additional power supply needed. The input terminal of six connection functions: : Combo Jack (XLR, 1/4TRS) 2 system (with the 48V power supply), line input (1/4 “TRS) 2 system, S/PDIF digital stereo input (RCA) 1 system, MIDI input 1 system

