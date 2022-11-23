Universal Audio interfaces up to $350 off for Black Friday from $118 (New all-time lows)

Black Friday Universal Audio deals

The Black Friday Universal Audio interface deals have now arrived. With several models now dropping to new all-time lows at even better prices from our mention a couple weeks ago, now’s the time to strike. Universal Audio has been setting standards in music production gear since the late 1950s and more recently been delivering some of the best best and most feature-rich audio interface solutions for anyone looking to record a microphone, guitar, or just about anything else in a home studio. The Black Friday Universal Audio interface deals include its more high-end professional Apollo models as well as the economic, but perfectly capable, Volt lineup with hundreds of dollars in world-class FX plug-ins bundled in. You’re looking at up to $350 in savings and deals starting from $118 with everything detailed for you down below. 

Black Friday Universal Audio deals – Volt:

  • UA Volt 1 USB Audio Interface $118 (Reg. $139)
    • Plus $400 in UAD plug-ins
  • UA Volt 276 USB Audio Interface $269 (Reg. $299)
    • Plus $400 in UAD plug-ins
  • UA Volt 2 Studio Pack $242 (Reg. $299)
    • With USB Interface, Mic and Headphones
    • Plus $400 in UAD plug-ins
  • UA Volt 276 Studio Pack $369 (Reg. $399)
    • With USB Interface, Mic and Headphones
    • Plus $400 in UAD plug-ins
  • And even more

And the Black Friday UA Apollo deals:

Outside of the Black Friday Universal Audio interface deals, there are also some notable deals live on a range of other gear for musicians and content creators. Those include things like all of this Ernie Ball guitar gear now up to 55% off, these early Black Friday USB/XLR mic deals from $38, and then you can check your mixes on AirPods Pro 2 while they are at a new all-time low

UA Volt 1 USB Audio Interface features:

  • Easily create music productions, livestreams, and podcasts on Mac, PC, iPad, and iPhone
  • Record vocals and instruments with rich, full sound using Vintage Mic Preamp mode
  • Produce with industry-leading software including Ableton, Melodyne, UJAM’s Virtual Drummer, Marshall, Ampeg, and more
  • Harness USB bus power for on-the-go recording with class-leading 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion
  • Studio-quality headphone amp, MIDI connections, 48V phantom power, and Direct Monitoring for latency-free recording
  • 30-day Free Trial Subscription to UAD Spark, an ever expanding library of world-class plug-ins and instruments that run on Mac, no hardware required

