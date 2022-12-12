The Behringer Bigfoot all-in-one studio USB mic ups your streaming setup at $28 (Reg. $45+)

a close up of a microphone

Amazon is offering Behringer BIGFOOT All-in-One Studio USB Microphone for $27.96 shipped. Down from a $45 going rate over the past month or so and $100 list price prior to that, today’s deal beats our last mention of $55 back in October and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This microphone from Behringer is a multi-capsule condenser with a built-in USB interface, made for “vocals, podcasters, field recordings, home studio sessions, conference calls, and more.” It doesn’t require any driver install on your computer and is designed for use with either macOS or Windows. As a multi-capsule mic, you’ll be able to switch between stereo, cardioid, omni, and bidirectional pickup patterns to choose from. Keep reading for more.

Ditch the Behringer namesake and instead opt for this USB microphone at $20 on Amazon. It features a slightly different overall design but still connects to your computer over USB and comes with a desktop stand. While not from a well-known brand, this microphone does deliver 192kHz/24-bit recording, which is pretty high-quality for this price point.

Don’t forget to check out the Elgato Key Light which is on sale for an all-time low of $150 right now. It’s designed to bring 2,800-lumens of diffused light to your setup and normally goes for $200 at Amazon. Perfect for both streaming or work-from-home setups, the Key Light is the perfect addition to your new microphone.

Behringer BIGFOOT All-in-One Studio USB Microphone

The BIGFOOT is a digital home recording, gaming, streaming or podcasting enthusiast’s dream come true. This professional-quality condenser microphone comes loaded with 3 high-quality capsules and awesome features: with digital USB interface you are ready to record faster than ever – and with minimal preparation and equipment – just plug it into your computer and start recording. Record with your favorite software (Logic Pro, Audacity and that you can use it even for Twitch and YouTube streams) you don’t need to download any extra software.

