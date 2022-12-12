Elgato Key Light brings 2,800-lumens of diffused light to your setup at low of $150 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Key Light for $149.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal saves $50 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only twice before at Amazon. Not sure what the Key Light is? Well, it’s a Wi-Fi-enabled 2,800-lumen streaming (or video conferencing) LED light for your desk. It has an adjustable color temperature ranging from 2900 to 7000K so you can change it from “sunset to arctic blue.” The Key Light is lit by 160 OSRAM LEDs and uses an “opal glass face” which delivers “evenly balanced, glare-free diffusion.” So, if you’re looking for a better way to light your streams or work meetings, then be sure to pick up this Key Light and upgrade your setup. Learn more about how I use Elgato’s lighting gear in my streaming setup and then head below for more.

Are you on a tighter budget or just want something that’s a bit simpler? Well, this ring light is available for just $25 once you clip the on-page coupon. While not Wi-Fi-connected, and you won’t be able to dial the color in with quite as wide of a range, you’re saving $80 here, which is quite a bit of cash to leave in your pocket.

If you’re picking up the Stream Light for a gaming setup, you won’t want to miss out on our PC hardware review that went live earlier today. That’s right, we spent hands-on time with AMD’s latest Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT graphics cards. In the review, we found the latest AMD GPUs to offer “value where it matters,” so be sure to give that a look to learn more.

Elgato Key Light features:

Wi-Fi Enabled: switch on/off and fine-tune light settings via the desktop app.

2800 Lumens: illuminate your entire workspace and dim down to a subtle glow.

2900 – 7000 K: change color temperature from sunset amber to arctic blue.

160 OSRAM LEDs: impressively low heat compared to soft boxes.

Opal Glass Face: evenly balanced; glare-free diffusion.

