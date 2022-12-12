Google’s new Pixel Watch on sale for only second time with drop to $299 low (Save $51)

After seeing Google’s new Pixel 7/Pro smartphones go on sale to start the week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to another one of the brand’s latest releases. Dropping the price of the all-new Google Pixel Watch for only the second time to date, you can now bring home the new wearable with before-Christmas delivery for $299 shipped. That’s down from the usual $350 going rate and delivering a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. We’ve only seen it go on sale once before, and that was back on Black Friday.

Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrives as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Also on sale, Amazon is marking down an assortment of official Google Pixel Watch bands to help mix up the look of your new wearable. There are several different styles included in the promotion, including the more stylish woven bands to the sportier Active Bands. Pricing currently starts at $45, and is down from the usually up to $59 going rates.

Then don’t forget to go check out the other pair of notable Google discounts that are on sale to start the week. Right now, the brand’s new flagship smartphones are on sale for some of the very first times with return to low pricing that starts from $499. Both the Pixel 7 and its more capable Pixel 7 Pro are getting in on the savings and down from the $599 or higher price tags.

Google Pixel Watch features:

The Google Pixel Watch has a beautiful circular, domed design and new experience with Wear OS by Google. Live healthier with sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking on Fitbit and get things done on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. And with the 4G LTE option, leave your phone at home.

