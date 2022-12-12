Holy Stone’s mini nano drone flies for 21 minutes before needing to be charged at $24.50

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Mini Nano Drone for $24.69 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $39 at Amazon, today’s deal saves over $14 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This drone is easy for beginners to start with and features a one-key start button to get going. It offers functions such as toss to fly, circle fly, 3D flips, and auto rotation and even has three speed modes to choose from. With three drone batteries included in the package, you’ll be able to fly for up to 21 minutes before it’s time to charge things back up. Keep reading for more.

All things considered, this is about as good as it gets for a drone from a reputable company. Sure there’s not many bells and whistles here, as you won’t find a camera or GPS functions on this drone. However, for those wanting to get started flying high in the sky without investing hundreds or thousands of dollars, this is a solid choice all around.

Don’t forget about the DJI holiday sale that’s going on right now. It’s taking $190 off the Air 2S Fly More Combo and even dropping the DJI Mini 2 kit to $509. While DJI drones are more expensive, you’ll also find that they offer more features and a higher-quality build overall, making it a better choice for veterans of flying or those who want to tap into the commercial space.

Holy Stone Mini Drone features:

Easy for Beginners: Coming along with altitude hold function, the drone will take off and hover at a certain height by a short press of the One-Key Start button. The headless mode will help novice user better operate the drone without worrying about what direction it is facing. Flight has never been this easy.

Multiple Fun and Tricks: The drone can faultlessly perform Toss to Launch, Circle Fly, 3D Flips and Auto Rotation. It also equips with 3 Speed Modes and the speed can be changed to fit pilots’ flight proficiency.

Triple flight time: Package contains 3 drone batteries which promotes the flight time up to 21 minutes. Never be disappointed by a died battery or waiting for charging! And the low battery alarm can minimize the risk of losing drone or crashing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!