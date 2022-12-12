DJI holiday sale takes $190 off Air 2S Fly More Combo while dropping Mini 2 kit to $509

DJI today is launching a new up to 40% off holiday sale that’ll run through the end of the year on an assortment of quadcopters and other videography gear. Amongst everything else on this landing page, our top pick has the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo on sale for the first time in months at $1,109 shipped. Also at Amazon. Down from $1,299, you’re looking at the second-best price to date, the only discount since July, and $190 in savings. DJI’s official eBay storefront also now offers the same package for $969, delivering some extra savings for those who don’t mind going the refurbished route.

DJI Air 2S arrives as one of the brand’s latest quadcopters, delivering a familar folding form-factor complete with a lightweight design. Ready for aeriel photography with a new 1-inch 20 MP camera sensor, there’s also 5.4K video recording, a built-in gimbal, and DJI’s ActiveTrack features. Each of the two included batteries offer 31 minutes of flight time, and plenty of other accessories complete the package alongside the Smart Controller. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 495 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the holiday savings today, DJI offers its Mini 2 Drone Fly More Combo for $509. That’s down from the usual $599 going rate and marking the second-best price ever. We saw it for a bit less over Black Friday, but otherwise you’re looking at the all-time low.

DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter ideal for rookie pilots and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, it still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per battery. Speaking of, this Fly More Combo package includes three of them alongside the remote control, extra propellers, a carrying bag, and some other gear to kickstart your aerial photography journey. Includes a standard DJI warranty. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ.

Then don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a new all-time low on one of DJI’s most recent quadcopter experiences. The latest DJI Mavic 3 drone is now sitting at its lowest price ever thanks to a rare refurbished discount courtesy of the brand’s own renewing department. Backed by $650 in savings, you can now drop the capable aerial photography machine down to $1,549.

DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo features:

The compact and foldable design of the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo Drone with Smart Controller lets you easily capture breathtaking aerial images and video whenever the mood strikes. It’s an ideal alternative for use when travelling on vacation or for photography enthusiasts looking to record from new and unique perspectives. When it comes to piloting, this bundle provides two options. The 4-antenna OcuSync 3.0 remote that uses your phone and the DJI Fly App, or the included OcuSync 2.0 DJI Smart Controller with a built-in 5.5″ screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!