Lululemon Holiday Deals offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $15 + free shipping

Lululemon’s Holiday Deals offer up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Inside this sale you can score deals on joggers, sweatshirts, t-shirts, accessories, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the GridLiner Fleece Joggers that are currently marked down to $79 and originally sold for $128. These joggers are available in four color options and feature a fleece lining to promote warmth. This style is nice for workouts or post training sessions and have an anti-stick fabric for added comfort. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!