OnePlus 10 Pro packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance at $550 low (Save $250), more

Amazon today is now offering another chance to score all-time low holiday pricing on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Dropping the unlocked 128GB Android smartphone down to $549.99 shipped, you’re looking at $250 in savings from the usual $800 going rate. This is only the second time we’ve seen it drop this low and matches the best discount to date. OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Also on sale, the unlocked OnePlus 10T 128GB is now down to $599.99 shipped from its usual $650 price tag. This $50 price cut is still one of the first chances to save on the newer handset which offers a different take thanks to a more budget-focused approach compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart. There are some perks and trade-offs, including the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip powering the experience alongside a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, as well as 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

OnePlus also has a fresh selection of cases out to go alongside the new OnePlus 10 Pro or 10T handsets, and with upwards of $150 in savings you might as well complete the package with some extra protection. Then be sure to go check out our breakdown of the two handsets to see which one is right for you.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!