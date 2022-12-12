Samsung’s regularly $1,898 Atmos 11.1.4-Ch. Sound System returns to second-best of $1,198

For a limited time, Woot is offering the 2022 model Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4-Channel Soundbar System for $1,197.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $1,898, this solid $700 price drop comes within $3 of the all-time low price we can find, and is the second-best price to date. You can currently grab this system over at Amazon for $1,898. I know right? This 11.1.4-channel sound system is comprised of a soundbar, two wireless surround speakers, and a wireless subwoofer to deliver Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support so you can “flood the room with surround sound from all angles.” Being part of the Q-series of Samsung soundbars means it syncs seamlessly with its QLED TVs. You’ll also have Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 support, Bluetooth connectivity, and HDMI eARC. Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound+ system will even calibrate the system to your room so everything sounds great. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to upgrade your movie-watching experience, then be sure to check out the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198. Unlike the Samsung option above, you won’t have two additional wireless surround speakers, though you still get a wireless subwoofer. This 2.1-channel system has a total power of 320W which is also down from the 656W of the Samsung system above. HDMI ARC support is also present here for a one-cable setup with Bluetooth wireless connectivity for mobile devices also being supported.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV as well? We’re currently tracking the Sony Bravia XR 75-inch X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED Smart TV marked down to the best price we can find, $1,273. This model is enhanced for PlayStation 5 users with “input lag as low as 8.5ms” and improved “gaming picture quality” alongside HDMI 2.1 input, Variable Refresh Rate, and a 120Hz display. Joining support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, you’ll be able to leverage Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands, Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, and more.

Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4-Channel Soundbar System features:

Enjoy an unparalleled audio experience with our most advanced soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos, the Q990B. Enjoy surround sound from every corner of the room, without HDMI cables. Fully immersive audio floods your room all at once, using every speaker in compatible Samsung TV and soundbars. Game Pro Mode boosts your gaming experience with up-firing speakers and 3D audio that moves all around you. Acoustic Beam® and powerful woofers automatically sync sound with the action onscreen so you can react instantly in real time. Play your music, videos or podcasts from your mobile device to your soundbar with a simple tap.

