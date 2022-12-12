Sony’s 75-inch 120Hz 4K Smart TV hits one of the best prices yet at $1,273 (Reg. up to $1,700)

The official BuyDig eBay store is now offering some solid deals on Sony’s 2022 model 4K TVs that drop even lower with promo code JOLLY15 at checkout. One standout has the Sony Bravia XR 75-inch X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED Smart TV $1,273.30 shipped after using the code above. This model launched at $2,198 on Amazon back in June before falling to $1,498 just ahead of Black Friday where it currently remains. Today’s deal is up to $925 off the original price tag, $225 under the holiday listing, and the best price we can find. This model is enhanced for PlayStation 5 users with “input lag as low as 8.5ms” and improved “gaming picture quality” alongside HDMI 2.1 input, Variable Refresh Rate, and a 120Hz display. Joining support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, you’ll be able to leverage Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands, Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, and more. Head below for additional deals and details.

While Amazon still has a large collection of the PS5-enhanced 2022 Sony TVs on sale right now, the pricing can’t compete with BuyDig’s eBay store and the discount code we mentioned above. You’ll find just about every model in the brand’s latest lineup already marked down to the same price with an additional 15% off right now alongside the same warranty you would get elsewhere. Browse through everything right here.

If you would prefer to go with Amazon’s latest 4K TV instead, you can land one of the 65-inch models for $600 shipped. That’s $200 off the going $800 price tag and the second-lowest we have tracked since release back in September. Take a closer look in our deal coverage alongside the rest of the recently-debuted Amazon gear right here.

Sony Bravia XR 75-inch X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED Smart TV features:

FULL ARRAY LED CONTRAST – Precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail.

INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING – The Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see to deliver intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

PERFECT FOR PLAYSTATION 5 – Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 – Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch.

FEATURES SPECIFIED IN HDMI 2.1– Get the advantage in high-performance gaming on BRAVIA XR Smart TVs with HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM.

