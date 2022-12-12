Stuff a stocking for the pups with up to 35% off Amazon dog treat packs from $5 Prime shipped

With the holidays quickly approaching, now’s a great time to load up treats for your furry friends. Whether you plan to stuff a stocking for them or not, it’s always a good idea to stock when the price is right and Amazon is now offering up to 35% off a range of different made in the US bite-size treats for the pups starting from $5. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and the prices will drop even lower in larger bundles and when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid regularly deliveries. Head below for more details and a closer look.
Amazon holiday dog treat deals
***Note: Many of the items in today’s Amazon holiday dog treat sale are also eligible for the ongoing “save 20% when you buy $50 of select items” promotion for Prime members. You can view all eligible items right here.
- Wag Dog Treats Chicken and Waffle Bites $5 (Reg. $8)
- Wag Chicken Training Treats $5.50 (Reg. $7.50)
- Wag Freeze-Dried Beef Treats $7.50 (Reg. $10)
- Wonder Bound Chicken Rawhide Sticks $8 (Reg. $10.50)
- Wag Baked Biscuits Crunchy Chicken Treats $9.50 (Reg. $13)
- Wag Soft & Tender American Jerky $9.50 (Reg. $12)
- Wonder Bound Pig Ears $9.50 (Reg. $13)
- And much more…
Speaking of the pups, be sure to scope out this ongoing price drop on Elevation Lab’s waterproof pet collar AirTag holder with a lifetime guarantee at $15 Prime shipped.
Wag Dog Treats Chicken and Waffle Bites features:
- Proudly made in the USA, 100% of ingredients are sourced in the USA
- Farm-raised American Chicken is the #1 ingredient
- No added poultry by-products; no added corn, soy or wheat, no added artificial flavors
- Feed as a treat; training aid or reward for your dog. Feed as a whole piece or break into half or smaller size bite sized pieces
- Net wt. 6 oz (170 g) of chicken and waffle bites in a resealable bag to preserve freshness
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!