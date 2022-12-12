Stuff a stocking for the pups with up to 35% off Amazon dog treat packs from $5 Prime shipped

Justin Kahn
Amazon dog treat pet gifts

With the holidays quickly approaching, now’s a great time to load up treats for your furry friends. Whether you plan to stuff a stocking for them or not, it’s always a good idea to stock when the price is right and Amazon is now offering up to 35% off a range of different made in the US bite-size treats for the pups starting from $5. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and the prices will drop even lower in larger bundles and when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid regularly deliveries. Head below for more details and a closer look. 

Amazon holiday dog treat deals

***Note: Many of the items in today’s Amazon holiday dog treat sale are also eligible for the ongoing “save 20% when you buy $50 of select items” promotion for Prime members. You can view all eligible items right here

Speaking of the pups, be sure to scope out this ongoing price drop on Elevation Lab’s waterproof pet collar AirTag holder with a lifetime guarantee at $15 Prime shipped

Wag Dog Treats Chicken and Waffle Bites features:

  • Proudly made in the USA, 100% of ingredients are sourced in the USA
  • Farm-raised American Chicken is the #1 ingredient
  • No added poultry by-products; no added corn, soy or wheat, no added artificial flavors
  • Feed as a treat; training aid or reward for your dog. Feed as a whole piece or break into half or smaller size bite sized pieces
  • Net wt. 6 oz (170 g) of chicken and waffle bites in a resealable bag to preserve freshness

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

