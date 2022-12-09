Elevation Lab’s waterproof pet collar AirTag holder with lifetime guarantee at $15 (25% off)

The Ghost edition see-through titanium variant is now up for sale, but the official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is also now offering its TagVault Pet AirTag holder for $14.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20, this is 25% off the going rate, $1 under the Black Friday discount we tracked, and the best price we can find. Designed specifically for dog/pet collars, this is the brand’s rugged, waterproof AirTag holder with a design that uses “self-piercing screws to easily go through any collar up to 0.20″/5mm” – the dogs can even with it on. The CNC machined screws and “unbreakable” ballistic Nylon6 polyamide backplate can really take a beating as well – Elevation Lab backs this one with a lifetime guarantee. More details below.

A more affordable option would be something like this Pup Culture AirTag Dog Collar Holder. Now selling for a touch under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon, it’s hard to imagine this being quite as robust and heavy-duty as the TagVault, but if your pup isn’t getting overly aggressive or wet, it is a more affordable option that’s quite popular on Amazon.

If you’re looking for a more casual AirTag holder for people, Apple’s AirTag Loop is a notable option, especially now that its down at just $8 Prime shipped in Capri Blue. Regularly $29, dive into our deal coverage for a closer look and the historical pricing breakdown on this new all-time low pricing.

TagVault Pet AirTag holder features:

The most secure & comfortable AirTag collar mount for dogs and cats.

Waterproof, dogs can swim with it.

Fits any width collar (or harness). Doesn’t dangle.

Thru-collar design uses self-piercing screws to easily go through any collar up to 0.20″/5mm (Which is 99% of collars. Some doubled up leather or studded collars are too thick). Recommended for pets over about 10 lbs. Patents pending.

Ultra-strong fiber reinforced body, CNC machined screws. Unbreakable ballistic Nylon6 polyamide backplate. Elevation Lab is an American company and this has a Lifetime Guarantee – If there is ever an issue, we will make it right.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!