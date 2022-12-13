Apple launches $10 or less sci-fi and fantasy iTunes sale alongside holiday flicks and $1 rental

Apple is rolling out its latest iTunes sale this week, discounting an assortment of sci-fi and fantasy titles as part of its Epic Worlds sale. Packed into the event are all kinds of classics at $10 or less, as well as more recent releases and so much more being joined by an ongoing assortment of holiday movie price cuts. That’s alongside the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches Epic Worlds movie sale

Apple is starting off the week by discounting a collection of popular movies on iTunes. All typically fetching anywhere from $15 to $20, these are now all down to the best prices of the year at $10 or less. All of which will become a permanent part of your collection.

Alongside Iconic Moments above, Apple is also carrying the savings over to an assortment of more festive movies. These titles cover everything from classic comedies like Elf and Home Alone to other hits of Die Hard and more at $8 or less. Everything typically sells for between $15 and $20, with the best prices of the year on tap through weekend’s end.

And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Pelé: Birth of a Legend. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released sports title starring Vincent D’Onofrio, Rodrigo Santoro, and Diego Boneta.

