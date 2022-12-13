Protect your Apple Pencil 2 in elago’s colorful silicone case from under $10 Prime shipped

As part of its Lightning deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Classic Case for Apple Pencil 2 for $9.79 in yellow or from $10.49 in the other colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a limited-time deal and will be available for today or until the discounted stock runs dry. Most colors typically fetch $15 at Amazon with the yellow model generally sitting in the $14 range. Today’s deals are about $1 under our previous mentions at up to 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. A notable and fun stocking stuffer for Apple Pencil 2 users, elago designed its Pencil Case to add a pop of color to your digital Apple writer as well as to project it against scratches and bumps with its usual liquid silicone treatment. Some users will even find they get a better grip on it as well. Head below for more details. 

While you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable option from a brand as well known as elago, there are some lower-priced options out there that will provide a similar experience. While tough to recommend over the official elago pencil option, this AHASTYLE Duotone Case does come in at just over $8 Prime shipped right now with even more color options available. 

Now, if you’re looking to get an actual Apple Pencil under the tree still, there’s still time. In fact, not only does Amazon still have them listed as arriving for Christmas, the price drop we featured recently is still alive and well. The regularly $129 second-generation model is currently marked down to $89 shipped, effectively matching the all-time low last seen during the Black Friday festivities. Jump in now while you still can. 

elago Classic Pencil Case features:

  • UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!
  • BRINGING BACK A CLASSIC DESIGN to change your stylus pencil into a #2 pencil! Not only is this design ERGONOMIC, it FEELS FAMILIAR! Bring back some NOSTALGIA by mixing the old school with the new school! Most cases compatible with iPad work with the pencil case as long as it does not have a pencil holder, sleeve, or latch.

