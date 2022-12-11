Apple Pencil 2 complements those holiday iPad discounts with return to $89 low (Save $40)

After we’ve seen discounts land across nearly the entire iPad lineup go on sale over the past few weeks, Amazon is marking down pricing on the companion Apple Pencil 2. Dropping down to the all-time low last seen on Black Friday and into Cyber Monday, you’re now looking at an $89 shipped sale price. This is down from $129 and marking the best discount yet for only the third time. Compatible with everything from the just-released M2 Pro models to iPad Air 5 and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models. Head below for more.

Apple’s most recent stylus may have been updated a few years back, but still provides the latest precision input experience. It is compatible with everything from existing iPadOS models to the just-announced M2 iPad Pros.

And speaking of must-have accessories for the iPad on sale above, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard will complement the experience at its best price of the year. Dropping down to $210 in both white and black styles, this keyboard folio is $89 off and marking a rare chance to bring the unique floating hinge design with built-in trackpad to your iPad Pro workstation for the lowest price in years.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

