Get that smile holiday-ready with Crest 3D Whitestrips from $26.50, toothbrushes, more

Justin Kahn -
50% off $26.50+
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

While we have featured a number of sales and price drops on Oral-B and Crest electric toothbrushes, brush head replacements, and teeth whitening kits, Amazon has launched a few new sale events to give folks another shot. As shipping begins to slip beyond Christmas, this might be your last chance at some gifts in this product category or to ensure you have some Whitestrips to get that smile glimmering before the big day. Various Crest 3D Whitestrips packs are now matching the Black Friday deals, much like a range of Oral-B electric toothbrushes for the whole family, and you’ll find our top picks starts from $26.50 shipped down below. 

Crest holiday Whitestrips deals:

Oral-B electric toothbrush deals:

Now that your smile is ready to go for the big day, it’s time to upgrade that wardrobe and our fashion hub is loaded with prices drops to browse through. One notable option is the Lululemon Holiday Deals event that is offering up to 50% off hundreds of different styles with free shipping and discounts starting from just $15. Head over to our deal coverage for some top picks and more details. 

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light features:

  • Crest’s best and fastest whitening technology at home
  • A lightweight, disposable, water resistant, handheld device that weakens stains
  • When used as directed, Crest Whitestrips with Light whitens dramatically better than strips alone
  • Whitening results last up to 36 months. Apply light to upper and lower teeth until it turns off automatically. Full results in 10 days

