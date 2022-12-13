ESR’s Rebound Magnetic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a trackpad at new low of $102

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $101.98 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code Z98ZL4M5 at checkout. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating our previous mention of $135 from last month. Compatible with essentially all of the latest-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pros from 2018 up through the new M2, this keyboard quite versatile all around. It magnetically attaches to the back of your iPad and holds the tablet at an angle similar to Apple’s official Magic Keyboard. There’s a full row of shortcut keys as well, which is something the Magic Keyboard doesn’t even deliver. On top of that, the keyboard is backlit and you’ll find a built-in trackpad here as well for easier iPad navigation. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when picking up the Logitech K480 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard for $30 at Amazon. While there’s no built-in trackpad, this keyboard is compatible with more than just your iPad Pro. It packs function keys for both Windows and macOS as well as pairs with your iPhone, Chromebook, or even Android smartphone over Bluetooth, making it quite versatile all around.

Further upgrade your iPad Pro experience with the Apple Pencil 2. It’s perfect for drawing, taking notes, and interacting with the tablet in all new ways. The Apple Pencil 2 snaps to the side of your iPad and stays there with magnets, which also allows it to charge at the same time. It’s on sale for $89 right now, which is an impressive $40 off and marks a return to the Black Friday mention.

ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case features:

Upgrade your iPad to getting stuff done mode and embrace the remote work revolution with full MacBook functionality built right into your case. Easy-Set Magnetic Stand the floating cantilever design allows your iPad Pro 12.9 to float stylishly over your keyboard and gives you the perfect angle just by opening the case. Navigate Quickly and Easily the precision trackpad with full multi-touch gesture support lets you browse the web, build presentations, and edit documents at unparalleled speed. Control at Your Fingertips the full row of shortcut keys take this iPad Pro 12.9 keyboard case to the next level by letting you snap that screenshot, control your audio, or go back to the home screen from the keyboard Compatibility: only compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 inch (2022/2021/2020/2018); models: A2764, A2437, A2436, A2378, A2379, A2461, A2462, A2229, A2069, A2232, A2233, A1876, A2014, A1895, A1983



