Govee Bluetooth meat thermometer helps make the perfect meal at 20% off, now under $13

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $12.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $16, today’s deal saves 20% and marks the best price that we’ve seen since August at Amazon. Ready to let you know when food is about ready this holiday season, you’ll be able to leave the meat probe in the oven so it can constantly monitor dinner’s progress. The external unit has Bluetooth built-in so you can check up on the temperature and more with the Govee app as well, making it even more convenient. Plus, you can set up alerts to know when cooking is complete even without being in the kitchen. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when opting for a digital, instant-read thermometer. You’ll find that this one on Amazon is just $11 Prime shipped and is a great buy. While this isn’t designed for monitoring, it’ll give you a temperature reading in just a few seconds, which is perfect for checking if the steak is done right before pulling it off the grill or the chicken in the pan without cutting it open.

Don’t forget that the Vitamix holiday sale is now live. There’s up to $100 in savings to be had on the brand’s pro-grade blenders. Pricing starts at $125 and Vitamix is generally regarded as one of the best blender brands for consumers and prosumers around.

Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

With a 230ft Bluetooth range, you can monitor your meat temp without having to stand in front of the grill or oven. Receive instant temperature data refreshed per second with a temp accuracy of 1.8°F/1°C for a temp range of 32° to 302°F. On Govee Home app, a clear temperature line graph is shown. Temperature data for the last 2 hours is recorded, helping monitor every change during cooking period. Once the food temp exceeds the preset temp level, the thermometer will beep and you’ll receive an app notification on your smartphone. You can also set a pre-alarm, get ready in advance when the meat temp is close to the set temp.

