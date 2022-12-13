Vitamix holiday sale ushers in up to $100 in savings on pro-grade blenders from $125

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsVitamix
$100 off From $125
VitamVitamix Explorian Blender Prime Dayix Black Friday sale - Explorian Blender

Vitamix’s post-Black Friday holiday sale is now in full swing, offering folks another solid opportunity to land one of its pro-grade kitchen appliances at a major discount. Many of these deals are live both on Amazon as well as directly from Vitamix and include everything from its handheld immersion blenders to the chef-worthy countertop models and even its home FoodCycler compost unit. The blenders themselves feature variable speed control, aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, self-cleaning programs, and some of them even include wireless connectivity features, not to mention up to 10-year warranties to protect your investment. Today’s price drops start from $125 shipped and deliver as much as $100 in savings across range of the brand’s lineup. Head below for a closer look.  

Vitamix holiday deals:

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find plenty of other notable discounts on products for around the house, from multi-cookers and smart toothbrushes to stocking stuffers for the pups, robotic vacuums, and more. One standout has Ninja’s latest Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 dual basket air fryer back down at the Amazon all-time low of $100 shipped. Regularly $180, you can get a closer look at this offer right here

Vitamix Explorian Blender features:

  • Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
  • Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.
  • The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V
  • Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet
  • Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What’s in the Box: motor base, 48 oz. container, mini-tamper, cookbook

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Vitamix

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Control Amazon’s smart plugs, switches, and power...
Philips Hue refurb holiday sale marks down HomeKit ligh...
WD_BLACK’s latest 1TB 2,000MB/s RGB Game Drive SS...
NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro hosts your Plex server at ...
Amazon’s multi-platform Luna cloud gaming control...
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sees first discount since Blac...
Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 512GB gets in on pre-holid...
Holy Stone’s mini nano drone flies for 21 minutes...
Load more...
Show More Comments