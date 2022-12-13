Vitamix holiday sale ushers in up to $100 in savings on pro-grade blenders from $125

Vitamix’s post-Black Friday holiday sale is now in full swing, offering folks another solid opportunity to land one of its pro-grade kitchen appliances at a major discount. Many of these deals are live both on Amazon as well as directly from Vitamix and include everything from its handheld immersion blenders to the chef-worthy countertop models and even its home FoodCycler compost unit. The blenders themselves feature variable speed control, aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, self-cleaning programs, and some of them even include wireless connectivity features, not to mention up to 10-year warranties to protect your investment. Today’s price drops start from $125 shipped and deliver as much as $100 in savings across range of the brand’s lineup. Head below for a closer look.

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find plenty of other notable discounts on products for around the house, from multi-cookers and smart toothbrushes to stocking stuffers for the pups, robotic vacuums, and more. One standout has Ninja’s latest Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 dual basket air fryer back down at the Amazon all-time low of $100 shipped. Regularly $180, you can get a closer look at this offer right here.

Vitamix Explorian Blender features:

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.

The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet

Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What’s in the Box: motor base, 48 oz. container, mini-tamper, cookbook

