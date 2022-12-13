Govee’s RGBIC LED Smart Flood LED 4-pack makes holiday lighting hassle-free at low of $60

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its 4-pack of RGBIC LED Smart Flood Lights for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 40% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for these lights with this low price being first set back during Black Friday. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, you will be able to control these flood lights with your phone using the Govee Home app or your voice with Alexa and Assistant integration. There are 28 pre-made scenes that can be set and a DIY mode within the app allows you to make your own scenes. The IP66 rating means it can withstand the elements for outdoor mounting. These flood lights are a great way to add some holiday flair to your home without the hassle of hanging string lights. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking the 2-pack and 6-pack of these smart flood lights at all-time lows of $40 and $100 respectively. All of the same features mentioned above apply here as well. Looking for something more minimalist to light up your outdoor sitting area? You could instead grab 66 feet of Govee’s LED Fairy LED Rope Light for $20 after clipping the on-page coupon. You do not have Wi-Fi connectivity here, or any smartphone functionality, with these fairy lights being controlled via an included remote. There are eight different modes and six brightness levels so you can set the mood for your holiday parties. The 2400K color temperature of the LEDs here creates a warm environment, perfect for relaxing in the cool night air.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, lights, locks, and more. We’re also tracking a refurbished Philips Hue light and accessories sale for the holidays with offers starting from $18. Our top pick from the sale has to be the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip marked down to $105, an offering at $2 below the previous refurbished mention back in August making this a new all-time low. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity.

Govee Smart RGBIC LED Flood Light 4-pack features:

Control Your Way: Smart app control via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth allows you to control your flood lights outdoor wherever you are at any time. These outdoor flood lights are also compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free voice control.

Be in Tune On Your Time: Brighten up any outdoor party with these animated RGBIC flood lights. The integrated high sensitivity mic will effortlessly sync with your audio. You can also set timers to automatically turn your floodlights on and off.

Tough Against the Elements: With an IP66 Waterproof rating, the flood lights are protected against harsh elements. The Wi-Fi flood lights can endure scorching summers or harsh winters. Please be advised that the power adapter is not waterproof.

