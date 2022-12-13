Philips Hue refurb holiday sale marks down HomeKit lights, accessories, more from $18

Complementing the ongoing mix and match sale, Woot today is now rolling out a collection of refurbished Philips Hue lights and accessories. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Marking a rare chance to save on some gear that hardly ever goes on sale in the first place, you’ll be able to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with everything from standard light bulb to individually-addressable RGB lightstrips, filament bulbs, and even outdoor smart lighting. Everything is down to the best prices of the year and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Our top pick from the sale is marking down the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip to $104.99. You’d more regularly pay $180 for a new condition version, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $2 under our previous refurbished mention from back in August.

As one of the more recents additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched last fall, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage.

Then be sure to check out all of the other discounts in the Woot Philips Hue sale. There are plenty of refurbished offerings up for grabs through the next week, with all of the savings starting at just $18.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

