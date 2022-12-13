Greenworks 22-inch 80V Pro snow blower includes a 4Ah battery at $199 off, now $500

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 22-inch Pro 80V Cordless Snow Blower for $499.99 shipped. Normally $699 from Lowe’s, today’s discount marks the first drop that we’ve seen on the 4Ah bundle of Greenworks’ large 22-inch professional-grade snow blower. If you’re tired of manually clearing the driveway or sidewalks, or maybe you have a smaller snowblower, then this is a fantastic upgrade. With the ability to clear 22 inches of snow in one pass, the powerful 80V motor won’t get bogged down easily. Speaking of the motor, it’s digitally-controlled and brushless for more torque, longer runtime, quieter operation, and extended life. So, if you’re ready to ditch gas and oil or manual shovels from snow throwing, then this is a great option, especially with an included 4Ah battery and charger. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when opting for the Snow Joe 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower on Amazon. While it’s not battery-powered like today’s lead deal, and is a bit smaller in width, the extra savings are well worth the trade-off. Coming in at just $120 on Amazon, it’s $380 below today’s lead deal, saving quite a bit. The main thing to keep in mind is that this requires an extension cord to work, so that could make it a bit more cumbersome to use.

Secure the outside of your home after cleaning it up with Eve’s latest HomeKit Secure Video outdoor camera on sale for $212.50. Down from $250, this marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked for this outdoor camera with a built-in LED light, making it a pretty notable discount.

Greenworks 22-inch Pro Cordless Snow Blower features:

When it comes to outdoor power equipment, you put the emphasis on “power.” And why not? For homeowners like you who take on jobs big or small, you need heavy-grade construction and long-lasting peak performance. The Greenworks Pro 80V family of tools meet the challenge with a universal battery system that works across multiple products, high-efficiency motors and innovative smart technology. It all adds up to a full modern and quality made line of outdoor power equipment with plenty of power. Greenworks Pro 80-Volt 20-in Cordless Electric Snow Blower with 22-inch auger width and utilizing the powerful 80V lithium ion power. Digital controlled brushless motor for more torque, longer run-time, quiet operation, and longer life

