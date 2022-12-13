Eve’s latest indoor and outdoor HomeKit Secure Video cameras on sale from $120 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera for $120.46 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d more regularly pay $150, today’s offer is delivering the third-best price to date that comes within cents of the second-best price. We’ve seen it land at 20% off a couple of times in the past, but this is the lowest in a bit. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and an indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. While it’s more expensive than other models on the market, it’s been made pretty clear lately that you get what you pay for in terms of privacy. You can learn more in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

As for those looking to surveil your yard, Amazon is now also offering the Eve Outdoor Cam with HomeKit for $212.40 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $250, this is marking the second-best price to date at 15% off. This is a rare chance to save on the white model specifically, too, marking a new low on the color way. Having just launched earlier this summer, the new Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio, also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight for adding some extra protection to your home. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

If you’re shopping for smart home gear as a gift ahead of the holiday season, I just broke down some of the best options out there. In my annual gift guide, this year I comb through some popular options for any budget starting at $25. Including smart plugs to sensors, accenting lighting and more, all of the top brands are making the cut.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

