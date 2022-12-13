KeySmart’s key organizer with AirTag holder returns to all-time low today at $20 (50% off)

Now available via its official Amazon storefront, you can land the KeySmart Air key organizer and AirTag holder at $19.79 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal that will only be around for today or until stock sells out, so jump in now if you’re intersted. Regularly $40 directly from KeySmart and typically as much at Amazon, this is matching our previous mention, a couple bucks below the deals before that, and the first time it has returned to the Amazon all-time low. This is essentially a key organizer that also happens neatly stow an Apple item tracker so you can keep tabs on it at all times. Made of a sort of leather alternative that lasts “10x longer” known as SmartShield, it is made to carry up to five standard keys alongside your car or entryway fob on the other end. Head below for more details.

An obvious alternative for folks that don’t need the AirTag integration here is the brand’s KeySmart Flex, It delivers a similar key organization and carrying experience in a more affordable $10 Prime shipped package. It can also stow even more than (up to eight keys) and can be expanded down the line if needs be with the brand’s add-on gear.

If you’re looking for a robust AirTag holder for the dog’s collar, look no further than the Elevation Lab’s waterproof TagVault Pet. Now marked down by nearly 25%, you can land one with lifetime warranty attached for $15 Prime shipped at Amazon. And for more details on the brand’s standard issue TagVault – it delivers more of a keychain-like experience – you’ll want to swing by our launch coverage right here.

KeySmart Air features:

INTRODUCING THE KEYSMART AIR – The first key holder that fits the new Apple AirTag helping you to easily carry and locate your keys, Apple AirTag sold separately.

ORGANIZE & TRACK YOUR KEYS – Keep your keys in order so you can always find the right one, and Track your AirTag from your phone so that you can always find your keys if you lose them!

SLIM & POCKET-FRIENDLY – Load up to 5 of your keys plus your car key fob. Fits perfectly in your pocket.

COMPATIBLE WITH TOOLS – Add KeySmart best-selling tools like the MultiTool or the box cutter , giving you the option to customize your AirTag by attaching these and other tools that you would need.

