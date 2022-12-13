Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 512GB gets in on pre-holiday savings with $149 discount to $750 low

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini has been virtually absent from our ongoing deal coverage over the past several months, but that changes today as a rare price cut goes live on Amazon. The retailer is now dropping the elevated 512GB capacity model down to $749.99 shipped. This is matching the best we’ve seen this year and is only the second time on sale throughout 2022. It very briefly hit the price back on Black Friday before selling out, and now you can score one last chance to gift the most compact macOS machine with a discount attached before the holidays.

The latest Mac mini sports a compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 512GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. And with a new M2 model nowhere to be found in the current lineup, this is the best option out there with such a compact footprint. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

An easy recommendation for pairing with your new Mac mini would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

All of this week’s other best deals are now underway over in our Apple guide. So far we’re tracking some notable holiday markdowns across many of its latest devices that just released earlier this fall including M2 iPad Pros, Apple Watch Series 8 models, and more.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

