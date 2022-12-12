Ninja’s latest Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 dual basket air fryer hits new Amazon low at $100 (Reg. $180)

Ninja’s latest DZ090 Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer

Amazon is now offering Ninja’s latest DZ090 Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer for $99.99 shipped. This one hit Amazon a couple months ago $180 before briefly dropping to $150 and now to a new all-time low. Today’s deal is $50 under our previous mention, $80 off the direct Ninja listing, and $30 below the fleeting price drop we were tracking on the larger 10-quart model last week. You’re looking at one of the brand’s latest dual basket air fryers with a pair of 3-quart baskets designed to eliminate back-to-back cooking jobs like a traditional model. The DualZone tech in place here ensures both baskets finish cooking at the same time no matter what you have in them, but you can also just use Match Cook mode and use both baskets as a single larger cooker when needed as well. This one can hold up to 4-pounds of French fries or wings in one go, for reference. Head below for a closer look. 

When it comes to dual basket air fryers from a brand you can trust, options are thin in the $100 or less category. For example, even this slightly smaller single basket option from COSORI drops to the same price with an on-page coupon right now. But if you don’t mind a unified air frying space, something like this Chefman 6.3-quart variant is worth a look while it’s selling for just over $48 shipped. It can handle all of your air frying tasks as well as rotisserie cooking and more for half the price. 

While we are upgrading the kitchen arsenal, you’ll want to scope out the deals we spotted this morning on Ninja blending and dough mixing systems if you haven’t yet. A perfect combination for your new DualZone air fryer, this multi-function mixers can power through meal prep and mix the dough after whipping up your morning smoothie. There’s up to $90 in savings to be had here and all of the details you need are waiting in our deal coverage

Ninja DZ090 Foodi 6-quart DualZone Air Fryer features:

  • 2 FOODS, 2 WAYS, AT THE SAME TIME: Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent air fryer baskets.
  • DUALZONE TECHNOLOGY: The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 6-qt. capacity.
  • 5 CUSTOMIZABLE PROGRAMS: Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate.
  • 6-QT. CAPACITY: Fit mains and sides at the same time for making small meals or up to 4 lbs. of French fries or wings.
  • 2 INDEPENDENT 3-QT. ZONES: They have their own cooking baskets, cyclonic fans, and rapid heaters.

